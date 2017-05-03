(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Commanders Perform in Vacaville [Image 2 of 2]

    The Commanders Perform in Vacaville

    VACAVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Anna Andrew 

    U. S. Air Force Band of the Golden West

    The Commanders jazz ensemble saxophone section stands to perform a Glenn Miller favorite, "In the Mood", during a community outreach concert yesterday at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre. This concert was a way to say thanks to the local community for their support of Travis AFB.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 21:11
    Photo ID: 3208385
    VIRIN: 170305-F-GM068-017
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 207.28 KB
    Location: VACAVILLE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Commanders Perform in Vacaville [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Anna Andrew, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    The Commanders Perform in Vacaville
    The Commanders Perform in Vacaville

    TAGS

    Vacaville
    Saxophone
    Travis AFB
    Air Force
    military bands
    USAF Band of the Golden West
    Glenn Miller

