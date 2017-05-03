The Commanders Perform in Vacaville

The Commanders jazz ensemble saxophone section stands to perform a Glenn Miller favorite, "In the Mood", during a community outreach concert yesterday at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre. This concert was a way to say thanks to the local community for their support of Travis AFB.

