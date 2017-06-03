Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Work meets with delegates from the Boy Scouts of America during their visit to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Mar. 6, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 20:43
|Photo ID:
|3208377
|VIRIN:
|170306-D-SV709-093
|Resolution:
|3855x2566
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DSD meets with Boy Scouts of America [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT