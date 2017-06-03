(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DSD meets with Boy Scouts of America [Image 2 of 2]

    DSD meets with Boy Scouts of America

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Work meets with delegates from the Boy Scouts of America during their visit to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Mar. 6, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017
    Photo ID: 3208375
    VIRIN: 170306-D-SV709-015
    Resolution: 3412x2271
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD meets with Boy Scouts of America [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

