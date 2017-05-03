Black History Month

170305-N-FM530-013

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 5, 2017) Amphibious transport dock ship, USS Mesa Verde's (LPD 19) Bos'n, Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) 2 Summer Levert cuts a cake at a black history ceremony. CWO2 Levert is the Navy's first black female CWO Bos'n. Mesa Verde is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

