(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Black History Month [Image 9 of 9]

    Black History Month

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.05.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170305-N-FM530-013
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 5, 2017) Amphibious transport dock ship, USS Mesa Verde's (LPD 19) Bos'n, Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) 2 Summer Levert cuts a cake at a black history ceremony. CWO2 Levert is the Navy's first black female CWO Bos'n. Mesa Verde is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 20:49
    Photo ID: 3208333
    VIRIN: 170305-N-FM530-052
    Resolution: 5792x8688
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    50 Cal. Gun shoot
    Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar Training
    Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar Training
    Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society
    Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society
    Grease Gun
    Steering Room
    Abandon Ship Drill
    Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    heritage
    Cake cutting
    USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19)
    Black History Month
    ampibious transport dock ship

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT