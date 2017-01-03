170301-N-XS424-0100

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 1, 2017) -- Chief Warrant Officer Brik Wiley, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), returns his first salute as an officer to Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Jorge Ramos during his commissioning ceremony at the Mariner's Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Elliott)

