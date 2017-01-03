170301-N-XS424-0095

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 1, 2017) -- Chief Warrant Officer Brik Wiley, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), recites the oath of office with Chief Warrant Officer Tony Cochran during his commissioning ceremony at the Mariner's Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Elliott)

