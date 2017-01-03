(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170301-N-XS424-0090 [Image 3 of 7]

    170301-N-XS424-0090

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Elliott 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    170301-N-XS424-0090
    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 1, 2017) -- Chief Warrant Officer Brik Wiley, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives his officer cover from his father during his commissioning ceremony at the Mariner's Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Elliott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 18:35
    Photo ID: 3208208
    VIRIN: 170301-N-XS424-0090
    Resolution: 3713x2652
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170301-N-XS424-0090 [Image 1 of 7], by PO3 Sean Elliott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Shipyard
    Navy
    Sailors
    training
    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    First In Class

