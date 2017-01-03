170301-N-XS424-0050

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 1, 2017) -- Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate Brik Wiley, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives a gift from the Chiefs Mess by Master Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate Kemmy Frazier during his commissioning ceremony at the Mariner’s Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Elliott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 18:35 Photo ID: 3208205 VIRIN: 170301-N-XS424-0050 Resolution: 3497x2497 Size: 4.19 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170301-N-XS424-0050 [Image 1 of 7], by PO3 Sean Elliott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.