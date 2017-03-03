(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Elliott 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 3, 2017) -- Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors from combat systems department pose with Army Brig. Gen. Welton Chase Jr. and members from the 93rd Signal Brigade during a group photo on the ship's flight deck. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Elliott)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 18:35
    Photo ID: 3208202
    VIRIN: 170303-N-XS424-0144
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 8.01 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170303-N-XS424-0144 [Image 1 of 7], by PO3 Sean Elliott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Shipyard
    Navy
    Sailors
    training
    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    First In Class

