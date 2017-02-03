(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wounded warriors participate at 2017 AFW2

    Wounded warriors participate at 2017 AFW2

    NV, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Clausen 

    432d Wing/Public Affairs

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitors congratulate one another after competing in the wheelchair basketball competition March 1, 2017, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. AFW2 focuses on specific personal and family needs and includes programs that cover a gamut of situations throughout the recovery process and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Clausen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 18:09
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wounded warriors participate at 2017 AFW2 [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Christian Clausen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    basketball
    Wounded Warrior
    Resiliency
    camaraderie
    Competition
    wheelchair basketball
    wingmen
    AFW2

