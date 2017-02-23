(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Corps celebrates EWeek with "Building Bridges Towards our Future" competition at local Walla Walla and College Place area schools.

    Corps celebrates EWeek with &quot;Building Bridges Towards our Future&quot; competition at local Walla Walla and College Place area schools.

    WALLA WALLA, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    US Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Walla Walla Valley Academy High School students watch as Lt. Col. Damon Delarosa, commander of the Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, tests the students’ toothpick and popsicle stick bridges. The Walla Walla District sponsored the “Building Bridges Towards our Future” Engineer Week engineering and design competition, and Corps employees volunteered at Walla Walla Valley Academy High School, Walla Walla, Washington. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 17:50
    Photo ID: 3208082
    VIRIN: 170217-A-AZ289-158
    Resolution: 4180x2752
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: WALLA WALLA, WA, US 
    Hometown: COLLEGE PLACE, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps celebrates EWeek with "Building Bridges Towards our Future" competition at local Walla Walla and College Place area schools. [Image 1 of 6], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Engineers
    USACE
    Science
    Engineering
    Bridges
    STEM
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Walla Walla
    Engineer Week
    EWeek
    Technology and Math

