U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Civil Engineer Evan Heisman tests toothpick and popsicle stick bridges at Walla Walla Valley Academy High School as students wait their turn. The Walla Walla District sponsored the “Building Bridges Towards our Future” Engineer Week engineering and design competition, and Corps employees volunteered at Walla Walla Valley Academy High School, Walla Walla, Washington. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo.

