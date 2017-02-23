Lt. Col. Damon Delarosa, commander of the Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Walla Walla Valley Academy High School students watch as Corps Civil Engineer Evan Heisman test the students’ toothpick and popsicle stick bridges. The Walla Walla District sponsored the engineering and design competition, and Corps employees volunteered at Walla Walla Valley Academy High School, Walla Walla, Washington. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo.

