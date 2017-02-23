Walla Walla Valley Academy High School students, Teacher Karl Loree, U.S. Army Corps Mechanical Engineer Capt. Jeffery Swanson, and Civil Engineer Hillary Smith watch as Corps Civil Engineer Evan Heisman, test their toothpick and popsicle stick bridges. The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sponsored the “Building Bridges Towards our Future” Engineer Week engineering and design competition, and Corps employees volunteered at Walla Walla Valley Academy High School, Walla Walla, Washington. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo.

Date Taken: 02.23.2017
Location: WALLA WALLA, WA, US