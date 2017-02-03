80th Training Command soldier Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Brady reads "When Charlie McButton Lost Power" to fifth graders at Hopkins Elementary School in Chesterfield, Va., on March 2, 2017, in celebration of Dr. Seuss' birthday and Read Across America Day. Fifth grade teacher Mrs. Brooke Pega looks on from the back of her class.
This work, Kids Enjoy Soldier Reading to Them [Image 1 of 13], by SFC Elizabeth Breckenkamp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
80th Training Command Soldiers Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ Birthday with School Children
