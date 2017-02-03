(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kids Enjoy Soldier Reading to Them

    Kids Enjoy Soldier Reading to Them

    CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Breckenkamp 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    80th Training Command soldier Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Brady reads "When Charlie McButton Lost Power" to fifth graders at Hopkins Elementary School in Chesterfield, Va., on March 2, 2017, in celebration of Dr. Seuss' birthday and Read Across America Day. Fifth grade teacher Mrs. Brooke Pega looks on from the back of her class.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017
    Location: CHESTERFIELD, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kids Enjoy Soldier Reading to Them [Image 1 of 13], by SFC Elizabeth Breckenkamp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

