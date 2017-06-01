Members of the 1st Weather Squadron pose for a group photo Jan. 6, 2017 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The 1st WS won the Air Force Weather Squadron of the Year Award for 2016. The award recognizes a weather organization each year for excellent support to our Nation’s defense. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Divine Cox)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 16:20
|Photo ID:
|3207970
|VIRIN:
|170106-F-ZP572-005
|Resolution:
|3655x2433
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBLM unit wins 2016 Weather Squadron of the Year, by SrA Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT