Members of the 1st Weather Squadron pose for a group photo Jan. 6, 2017 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The 1st WS won the Air Force Weather Squadron of the Year Award for 2016. The award recognizes a weather organization each year for excellent support to our Nation’s defense. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Divine Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 16:20 Photo ID: 3207970 VIRIN: 170106-F-ZP572-005 Resolution: 3655x2433 Size: 1.89 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLM unit wins 2016 Weather Squadron of the Year, by SrA Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.