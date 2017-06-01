(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBLM unit wins 2016 Weather Squadron of the Year

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Divine Cox 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Members of the 1st Weather Squadron pose for a group photo Jan. 6, 2017 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The 1st WS won the Air Force Weather Squadron of the Year Award for 2016. The award recognizes a weather organization each year for excellent support to our Nation’s defense. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Divine Cox)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 16:20
    Photo ID: 3207970
    VIRIN: 170106-F-ZP572-005
    Resolution: 3655x2433
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM unit wins 2016 Weather Squadron of the Year, by SrA Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    JBLM
    Weather Squadron

