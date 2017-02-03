A U.S. Army soldier from Company B, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, jumps into near-frozen waters as winter survival trainers from the Lithuanian Iron Wolf Brigade keep him tethered at Rukla Training Area, Lithuania, March 2, 2017. The training, which taught the U.S. soldiers how to calmly rescue themselves should they fall in icy waters, is part of a bilateral relationship to share skills among NATO allies as part of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Kelly, 3rd ABCT Public Affairs, 4th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 16:14 Photo ID: 3207968 VIRIN: 170302-A-ZZ999-002 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 471.85 KB Location: RUKLA, LT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Lithuanian soldiers keep cool in winter survival training [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.