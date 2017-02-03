(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., Lithuanian soldiers keep cool in winter survival training [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S., Lithuanian soldiers keep cool in winter survival training

    RUKLA, LITHUANIA

    03.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Capt. Joshua Causie, commander, Company B, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, talks to winter survival trainers from the Lithuanian Iron Wolf Brigade after a leap into near-frozen waters at Rukla Training Area, Lithuania, March 2, 2017. The training, which taught the U.S. soldiers how to calmly rescue themselves should they fall in icy waters, is part of a bilateral relationship to share skills among NATO allies as part of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Kelly, 3rd ABCT Public Affairs, 4th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 16:14
    Photo ID: 3207965
    VIRIN: 170302-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 509.28 KB
    Location: RUKLA, LT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Lithuanian soldiers keep cool in winter survival training [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    1st Battalion
    Lithuania
    68th Armor Regiment
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Iron Wolf Brigade
    Strong Europe
    winter survival training
    Iron Strong

