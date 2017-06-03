A B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. during a Mobility Exercise held by JB MDL. The Joint Base holds an annual MOBEX in Gulfport, Miss. to practice deploying and operating in a deployed environment.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 16:20
|Photo ID:
|3207950
|VIRIN:
|170306-F-UT482-045
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|80.56 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MOBEX 17 [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT