A C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flightline at sunset in Gulfport, Miss. March 4. JB MDL hosts an annual Mobility Exercise in Gulfport to practice deploying to and operating in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua King)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 16:20
|Photo ID:
|3207947
|VIRIN:
|170304-F-UT482-127
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|88.45 KB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JB MDL MOBEX 17 [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT