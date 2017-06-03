Representing different programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America, scouts place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, March 6, 2017, in Arlington, Va. A delegation of scouts and Boy Scout leadership come to Washington, D.C., each year as part of a report to the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, which is required as part of our congressional charter. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 15:54
|Photo ID:
|3207938
|VIRIN:
|170306-A-DR853-638
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Representatives from Boy Scouts of America lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 4], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT