Airmen support mobilization exercise

Master Sgt. Matthew Buonaspina, 35th Aerial Port Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, directs a loader at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Ms., in support of Crisis Response '17 March 5, 2017. Close to 700 Air Mobility Command Airmen with the 514th Air Mobility Wing, the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 87th Air Base Wing, and the 621st Contingency Response Wing are participating in the mobilization exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

