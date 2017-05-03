(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen support mobilization exercise

    Airmen support mobilization exercise

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Olsen  

    514th Air Mobility Wing

    Master Sgt. Matthew Buonaspina, 35th Aerial Port Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, directs a loader at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Ms., in support of Crisis Response '17 March 5, 2017. Close to 700 Air Mobility Command Airmen with the 514th Air Mobility Wing, the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 87th Air Base Wing, and the 621st Contingency Response Wing are participating in the mobilization exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 15:58
    Photo ID: 3207936
    VIRIN: 170305-F-AL508-002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen support mobilization exercise [Image 1 of 22], by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

