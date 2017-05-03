Master Sgt. Mike Thalman, 514th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Air Mobility Command, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III with the 305th Air Mobility Wing at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Ms., in support of Crisis Response '17 March 5, 2017. Close to 700 Air Mobility Command Airmen with the 514th Air Mobility Wing, the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 87th Air Base Wing, and the 621st Contingency Response Wing are participating in the mobilization exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 15:59
|Photo ID:
|3207933
|VIRIN:
|170305-F-AL508-003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen support mobilization exercise [Image 1 of 22], by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
