    Representatives from Boy Scouts of America lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 2 of 4]

    Representatives from Boy Scouts of America lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Rachel Larue 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Representing different programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America, scouts place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, March 6, 2017, in Arlington, Va. A delegation of scouts and Boy Scout leadership come to Washington, D.C., each year as part of a report to the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, which is required as part of our congressional charter. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 15:54
    Photo ID: 3207931
    VIRIN: 170306-A-DR853-619
    Resolution: 7287x4863
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Representatives from Boy Scouts of America lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 4], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Va.
    Virginia
    Boy Scouts
    Boy Scouts of America
    Arlington National Cemetery
    scouts
    Tomb
    Arlington
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    PWC
    ANC
    public wreath ceremony

