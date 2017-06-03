Representatives from Boy Scouts of America lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery

Representing different programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America, scouts place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, March 6, 2017, in Arlington, Va. A delegation of scouts and Boy Scout leadership come to Washington, D.C., each year as part of a report to the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, which is required as part of our congressional charter. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

