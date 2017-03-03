3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, ASU inspection.

Fist Sergeant Bryan W. Buttler, assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, conducts uniform inspections on Fort Bragg, March 3.

Platoon Sergeants make corrections to their Soldiers on the proper wear of the Army service uniform during inspection.

