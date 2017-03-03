(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, ASU inspection. [Image 4 of 9]

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, ASU inspection.

    FT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by sharon samuel 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Fist Sergeant Bryan W. Buttler, assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, conducts uniform inspections on Fort Bragg, March 3.
    Platoon Sergeants make corrections to their Soldiers on the proper wear of the Army service uniform during inspection.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 14:34
    Photo ID: 3207646
    VIRIN: 170303-A-DD042-005
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: FT BRAGG, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, ASU inspection. [Image 1 of 9], by sharon samuel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    U.S. Soldiers
    Uniform Inspection
    U.S. Army
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Regulation. AR 670-1

