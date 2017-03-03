Sergeant First Class Miguel Paredes, an electronic warefare specialist, assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Divison, gets his uniform inspected by Master Sgt. Walter Ludka, on Fort Bragg Mar. 3, 2017.

3rd BCT’s 1st Sgt. Bryn W. Buttler, briefs the unit on “building good habits to know the regulation on how to wear the ASU.” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sharon L. Matthias, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 14:34 Photo ID: 3207640 VIRIN: 170303-A-DD042-003 Resolution: 2136x3216 Size: 2.42 MB Location: FT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Division, ASU inspection. [Image 1 of 9], by sharon samuel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.