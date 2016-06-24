(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Veterans Find Camaraderie at Annapolis Sailing Clinic

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity

    Army veteran James Hansen, from left, watches the wind’s direction as Navy veteran and Valhalla sailing instructor Frank Briguglio surveys the skills of his new recruits during the Valhalla Sailing Project’s inaugural clinic to teach former military members the fundamentals of sailing and racing on the Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis, Md., June 25, 2016. Marine Corps veteran Hector Cardona is at the tiller, and Marine Corps veteran Mike Wilson is adjusting the jib. Eight veterans, transitioning service members and wounded warriors participated in the clinic. DoD photo by Terri Moon Cronk

    Date Taken: 06.24.2016
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 12:59
    Photo ID: 3207596
    VIRIN: 160625-D-DE571-011
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Veterans Find Camaraderie at Annapolis Sailing Clinic, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    sailing
    Annapolis
    veterans
    Maryland
    Chesapeake Bay
    Valhalla Sailing Project

