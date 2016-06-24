Veterans Find Camaraderie at Annapolis Sailing Clinic

Army veteran James Hansen, from left, watches the wind’s direction as Navy veteran and Valhalla sailing instructor Frank Briguglio surveys the skills of his new recruits during the Valhalla Sailing Project’s inaugural clinic to teach former military members the fundamentals of sailing and racing on the Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis, Md., June 25, 2016. Marine Corps veteran Hector Cardona is at the tiller, and Marine Corps veteran Mike Wilson is adjusting the jib. Eight veterans, transitioning service members and wounded warriors participated in the clinic. DoD photo by Terri Moon Cronk

