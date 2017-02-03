Incoming I Corps commanding general receives McChord Field orientation tour

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gary Volesky (center), listens during a 62nd Maintenance Squadron operations brief on the McChord Field flightline, March 2, 2017 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The tour also featured briefings on the Joint Precision Airdrop System, Prime Nuclear Airlift Force, Operation Deep Freeze and the 446th Airlift Wing Aeromedical Evacuation mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Whitney Amstutz)

