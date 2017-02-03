Incoming I Corps commanding general receives McChord Field orientation tour

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gary Volesky (left), incoming I Corps commanding general, talks with U.S. Air Force Capt. Trevor Evans, 62nd Airlift Wing Protocol officer, on the flight deck of a C-17 during an orientation tour, March 2, 2017 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The tour was designed to better acquaint Volesky with Air Force capabilities and mission sets prior to his assumption of command. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Whitney Amstutz)

