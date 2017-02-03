U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gary Volesky (left), incoming I Corps commanding general, talks with U.S. Air Force Capt. Trevor Evans, 62nd Airlift Wing Protocol officer, on the flight deck of a C-17 during an orientation tour, March 2, 2017 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The tour was designed to better acquaint Volesky with Air Force capabilities and mission sets prior to his assumption of command. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Whitney Amstutz)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 12:29
|Photo ID:
|3207497
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-CV765-044
|Resolution:
|3842x2744
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Incoming I Corps commanding general receives McChord Field orientation tour [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Whitney Amstutz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
