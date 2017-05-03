Brig. Gen. David Deputy, director of joint staff, Delaware National Guard shows off his Delaware State Police badge during his retirement address to distinguished visitors, family and troops. Brig. Gen. Deputy retired during a ceremony honoring over 40 years of service to the state and the nation, New Castle, De., March 5, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Andrew Horgan)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 11:27
|Photo ID:
|3207245
|VIRIN:
|170305-Z-NT530-142
|Resolution:
|4673x4000
|Size:
|22.25 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
This work, Brig. Gen. David Deputy [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Andrew Horgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
