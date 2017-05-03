(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brig. Gen. David Deputy [Image 2 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. David Deputy

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Horgan 

    166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard

    The one star general flag is furled during the retirement ceremony honoring Brig. Gen. David Deputy, director of joint staff, Delaware National Guard in honor of over 40 years of his service to the state and the nation, New Castle, De., March 5, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Andrew Horgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 11:28
    Photo ID: 3207236
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-NT530-116
    Resolution: 5980x4516
    Size: 27.82 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. David Deputy [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Andrew Horgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. David Deputy
    Brig. Gen. David Deputy
    Brig. Gen. David Deputy
    Brig. Gen. David Deputy
    Brig. Gen. Deputy Retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    National
    Guard
    Airlift
    Air
    Wing
    Delaware
    166th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT