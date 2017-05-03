The one star general flag is furled during the retirement ceremony honoring Brig. Gen. David Deputy, director of joint staff, Delaware National Guard in honor of over 40 years of his service to the state and the nation, New Castle, De., March 5, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Andrew Horgan)
This work, Brig. Gen. David Deputy [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Andrew Horgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
