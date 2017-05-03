From left, Gov. John Carney salutes Brig. Gen. David Deputy, director of joint staff, Delaware National Guard after presenting the “Legion of Merit” award for over 40 years of service to the state and the nation, New Castle, De., March 5, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Andrew Horgan)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 11:28
|Photo ID:
|3207189
|VIRIN:
|170305-Z-NT530-088
|Resolution:
|6160x4468
|Size:
|17.14 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. David Deputy [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Andrew Horgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
