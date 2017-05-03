Brig. Gen. David Deputy, director of joint staff, Delaware National Guard retired during a ceremony honoring over 40 years of service to the state and the nation, New Castle, De., March 5, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt. Andrew Horgan)
This work, Brig. Gen. Deputy Retires [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Andrew Horgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
