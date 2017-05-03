1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication

Plaques dedicated to fallen Soldiers hang on the Wall of Heroes in the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (ARB) headquarters. The 1-151st ARB, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard honored three fallen Soldiers with a plaque dedication ceremony at the Multi Unit Readiness Center on McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2017. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Patrick Leach, 1st Lt. Andrew Shields, and Capt. Jonathan Shively were each recognized for their dedicated service and for paying the ultimate sacrifice either while deployed or during pre-mobilization training. Family members for each Soldier were in attendance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jessica Donnelly)

