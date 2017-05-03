(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication [Image 1 of 22]

    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jessica Donnelly 

    59th Aviation Troop Command

    Plaques dedicated to fallen Soldiers hang on the Wall of Heroes in the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (ARB) headquarters. The 1-151st ARB, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard honored three fallen Soldiers with a plaque dedication ceremony at the Multi Unit Readiness Center on McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2017. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Patrick Leach, 1st Lt. Andrew Shields, and Capt. Jonathan Shively were each recognized for their dedicated service and for paying the ultimate sacrifice either while deployed or during pre-mobilization training. Family members for each Soldier were in attendance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jessica Donnelly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 08:38
    Photo ID: 3206538
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-AW330-022
    Resolution: 3072x2762
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication [Image 1 of 22], by CPT Jessica Donnelly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication
    1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion honors fallen Soldiers with plaque dedication

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    dedication ceremony
    fallen soldier
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    soldiers
    helicopter
    Apache
    aviation
    National Guard
    fallen heroes
    never forget
    SCNG
    never forgotten

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT