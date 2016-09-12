KWAJALEIN ATOLL, The Republic of the Marshall Islands (March 4, 2017) Steelworker 3rd Class Joshua Loria, left, and Builder Constructionman Emma McCarthy, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, move filler to level out the site for proper elevation for concrete placement on board U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, March 4, 2017. NMCB 1 is rehabilitating 3 houses in Kwajalein Atoll for military and civilian families. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Shyann Waters/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2016 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 07:10 Photo ID: 3206398 VIRIN: 170304-N-RT993-005 Resolution: 293x249 Size: 32.79 KB Location: KWAJALEIN, MH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, House Rehabilitation Project in Marshall Islands [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.