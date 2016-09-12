(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    House Rehabilitation Project in Marshall Islands [Image 1 of 2]

    House Rehabilitation Project in Marshall Islands

    KWAJALEIN, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    12.09.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brannon Deugan 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    KWAJALEIN ATOLL, The Republic of the Marshall Islands (March 4, 2017) Steelworker 3rd Class Joshua Loria, left, and Builder Constructionman Emma McCarthy, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, move filler to level out the site for proper elevation for concrete placement on board U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, March 4, 2017. NMCB 1 is rehabilitating 3 houses in Kwajalein Atoll for military and civilian families. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Shyann Waters/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2016
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 07:10
    Photo ID: 3206398
    VIRIN: 170304-N-RT993-005
    Resolution: 293x249
    Size: 32.79 KB
    Location: KWAJALEIN, MH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House Rehabilitation Project in Marshall Islands [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    House Rehabilitation Project in Marshall Islands
    House Rehabilitation Project in Marshall Islands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SEABEE
    U.S. NAVY
    NAVAL MOBILE CONSTRUCTION BATTALION ONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT