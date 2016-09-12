House Rehabilitation Project in Marshall Islands

170303-N-RT993-004



KWAJALEIN ATOLL, The Republic of the Marshall Islands (March 3, 2017) Builder 3rd Class Grant Norris, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, uses a dumpy level to shoot in the elevation for the placement of a new concrete pad for a rehabilitation project in Kwajalein Atoll, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, March 4, 2017. NMCB 1 is rehabilitating 3 houses in Kwajalein Atoll for military and civilian families. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Shyann Waters/Released)

