Flintlock, Flintlock17, Flintlock 17, Flintlock 2017, #Flintlock17, US Embassy, Africa,

U.S. Army Special Operations soldier prepares to land during a staticline jump in N'Djamena, Chad Mar. 4, 2017 as part of Flintlock 17. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (Army photo by Staff Sgt. Terrance Payton)

