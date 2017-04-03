(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Static line jump and airdrop during Flintlock 2017 in Chad [Image 2 of 20]

    Static line jump and airdrop during Flintlock 2017 in Chad

    CHAD

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Terrance Payton 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Army Special Operations soldier prepares to land during a staticline jump in N'Djamena, Chad Mar. 4, 2017 as part of Flintlock 17. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (Army photo by Staff Sgt. Terrance Payton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 04:51
    Photo ID: 3206355
    VIRIN: 170403-A-CK226-077
    Resolution: 578x752
    Size: 260.67 KB
    Location: TD
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Static line jump and airdrop during Flintlock 2017 in Chad [Image 1 of 20], by SSG Terrance Payton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Flintlock, Flintlock17, Flintlock 17, Flintlock 2017, #Flintlock17, US Embassy, Africa,
