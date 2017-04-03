A U.S. Army Special Operations Soldiers stands on the ramp of a Lockhead C-130 Hercules after an airborne operation in N'Djamena, Chad Mar. 4, 2017 as part of Flintlock 17. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (Army photo by Sgt. Derek Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 04:51
|Photo ID:
|3206348
|VIRIN:
|170304-A-KH850-005
|Resolution:
|3141x5759
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|TD
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Static line jump and airdrop during Flintlock 2017 in Chad [Image 1 of 20], by SGT Derek Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT