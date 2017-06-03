Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules

Ceremony attendees gather to take a closer look at the first C-130J Super Hercules to be stationed at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Mar. 6, 2017. The aircraft provides significant performance improvements and added operational capabilities that translate directly into increased effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David C. Danford)

