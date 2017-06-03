(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules [Image 1 of 11]

    Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Danford 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Ceremony attendees gather to take a closer look at the first C-130J Super Hercules to be stationed at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Mar. 6, 2017. The aircraft provides significant performance improvements and added operational capabilities that translate directly into increased effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David C. Danford)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 04:27
    Photo ID: 3206338
    VIRIN: 170306-F-UQ558-138
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules [Image 1 of 11], by A1C David Danford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Pacaf
    Japan
    Yokota
    C-130J
    USFJ
    C-130J Super Hercules
    374th Airlift Wing
    United States Forces Japan
    374 AW
    5AF
    5th Air Force
    YAB

