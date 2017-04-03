Static line jump and airdrop during Flintlock 2017 in Chad

U.S. Army Special Operations Soldiers board a C-130 to perform an airborne operation in N'Djamena, Chad Mar. 4, 2017 as part of Flintlock 17. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (Army photo by Sgt. Derek Hamilton)

