Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules

Maj. Gen. Mark Dillon, Pacific Air Forces vice commander, communicates with crew members, March 6, 2017. This is the first C-130J to be assigned to Pacific Air Forces. Yokota serves as the primary Western Pacific airlift hub for U.S. Air Force peacetime and contingency operations. Missions include tactical air land, airdrop, aeromedical evacuation, special operations and distinguished visitor airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Smith)

