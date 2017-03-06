(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules [Image 7 of 15]

    Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Col. Kenneth Moss, 374th Airlift Wing commander, flies over the Pacific Ocean, March 6, 2017. This is the first C-130J to be assigned to Pacific Air Forces. Yokota serves as the primary Western Pacific airlift hub for U.S. Air Force peacetime and contingency operations. Missions include tactical air land, airdrop, aeromedical evacuation, special operations and distinguished visitor airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 04:14
    Photo ID: 3206296
    VIRIN: 170306-F-IY918-302
    Resolution: 5307x3538
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules [Image 1 of 15], by SSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

