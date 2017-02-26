(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ohio Natioal Guard Airmen support Flintlock 2017 in Chad [Image 2 of 4]

    Ohio Natioal Guard Airmen support Flintlock 2017 in Chad

    CHAD

    02.26.2017

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Aircraft maintainers from the Ohio Air National Guard's 179th Airlift Wing, prepare their C-130 aircraft for the next day's mission in support of Flintlock 17 military exercise, on Mar. 3, 2017. The Airmen are providing daily flight support across the Flintlock exercise area. Flintlock is the largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens security institutions, promotes multilateral sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nations in North & West Africa. This year's exercise involves almost 2,000 personnel from more than 20 nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Natioal Guard Airmen support Flintlock 2017 in Chad [Image 1 of 4], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

