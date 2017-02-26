Ohio National Guard Airmen support Flintlock 2017 in Chad

An Airman from the Ohio Air National Guard's 179th Airlift Wing, marshalls a C-130 aircraft after the day's mission in support of Flintlock 17 military exercise, on Mar. 3, 2017. The Airmen are providing daily flight support across the Flintlock exercise area. Flintlock is the largest annual special operations exercise in Africa that strengthens security institutions, promotes multilateral sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nations in North & West Africa. This year's exercise involves almost 2,000 personnel from more than 20 nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

