Members of Flintlock practice for a parachute drop during Flintlock 17, the largest annual special operations exercise held in the African continent. Flintlock strengthens security institutions, promotes multilateral sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nations in North & West Africa. This year's exercise involves almost 2,000 personnel from more than 20 nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 04:07 Photo ID: 3206272 VIRIN: 170303-A-JJ298-001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 767.51 KB Location: TD Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Parachute drop preparations at Flintlock 2017 in Chad [Image 1 of 4], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.