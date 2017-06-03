(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni CO fills out allotment form for Active Duty Fund Drive

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard F. Fuerst, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, fills out an allotment form for the Active-Duty Fund Drive in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 6, 2017. The NMCRS is a non-profit organization whose long-term mission is to help service members become financially self-sufficient. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Stephen Campbell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni CO fills out allotment form for Active Duty Fund Drive, by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NMCRS
    Fund Drive
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

