MCAS Iwakuni CO fills out allotment form for Active Duty Fund Drive

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard F. Fuerst, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, fills out an allotment form for the Active-Duty Fund Drive in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 6, 2017. The NMCRS is a non-profit organization whose long-term mission is to help service members become financially self-sufficient. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Stephen Campbell)

