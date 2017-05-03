(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AAVs from 31st MEU depart from USS Green Bay [Image 3 of 4]

    AAVs from 31st MEU depart from USS Green Bay

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.05.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170305-N-JH293-071 BUCKNER BAY, Okinawa (March 5, 2017) Amphibious assault vehicles, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), depart the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) off the coast of Okinawa, Japan. Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 02:07
    Photo ID: 3206001
    VIRIN: 170305-N-JH293-071
    Resolution: 4310x6465
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAVs from 31st MEU depart from USS Green Bay [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

