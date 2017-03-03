Hawaii Army National Guard Conducts OPAT

Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers in the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) took the Occupational Physical Assessment Test (OPAT) at the 298th Regiment, Multi-Functional Training Unit (RTI), March 4, 2017. The Purpose of the test is to predict a recruit’s fitness ability required to meet the demands of their selected occupational demands of their selected occupational field. The soldiers in this photo are taking the interval aerobic run test which is uesd to assess aerobic capacity. (U.S. Army Photo By Chavaughn Washington/Released)

