Hawaii Army National Guard Conducts OPAT

Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers in the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) took the Occupational Physical Assessment Test (OPAT) at the 298th Regiment, Multi-Functional Training Unit (RTI), March 4, 2017. The Purpose of the test is to predict a recruit’s fitness ability required to meet the demands of their selected occupational demands of their selected occupational field. This Soldier is taking the seated power throw test which is used to assess upper-body strenght. (U.S. Army Photo By Chavaughn Washington/Released)

Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 Location: WAIMANALO, HI, US by PFC Chavaughn Washington